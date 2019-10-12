Simone Biles and her 'double double' should make you think

In pictures: Simone Biles
Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, on Thursday, October 10.
Biles competes in the balance beam final of the 2013 World Championships.
Biles poses after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the 2013 World Championships.
Biles dodges a bee flying near her during the medal ceremony after winning gold in the women's all-around final of the 2014 World Championships.
Biles waves to the crowd after finishing first in the overall standings of the women's finals of the 2015 P&G Gymnastics Championships.
Biles practices in Houston in January 2016.
Biles competes on the balance beam at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Left to right: Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Biles, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas celebrate winning the gold medal during the artistic gymnastics women's team final of the 2016 Olympics.
Biles looks on during competition at the 2016 Olympics.
Biles reacts to a camera after winning the women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Olympics.
Biles competes on the uneven bars at the 2016 Olympics.
Biles' grandfather, Ron Biles, and his wife, Nellie, watch as she waits on the podium to receive her gold medal after winning the women's floor final of the 2016 Olympics. They took in Simone and her younger sister, Adria, and then formally adopted them when Simone was just 6 because Simone's mom was battling addiction to drugs and alcohol.
Biles competes on the floor at the 2016 Olympics.