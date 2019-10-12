Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Philadelphia International Airport

(CNN) If you visited the Philadelphia International Airport earlier this month, you may have been exposed to measles.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health warned the public on Friday that anyone who visited the airport on October 2 and 3 could have contracted the viral infection.

"The Department of Health is working with the county and municipal health departments to notify Pennsylvanians who were on flights with the suspected case, but other individuals may have been exposed at the airport during the identified times," Secretary of Health Rachel Levin said in a statement , adding, "however, if you have been properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal."

An individual who is suspected of having measles was at the airport on both days and may have exposed other people, Levine said.

The measles virus is highly contagious, but can be prevented with vaccinations. Up to 90 percent of people near an infected person who are not vaccinated will become infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

