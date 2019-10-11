Breaking News

Meghan urges girls to 'keep pushing forward' in Instagram video

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 7:42 AM ET, Fri October 11, 2019

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gives a speech during a visit to Cape Town on September 23, 2019.
London (CNN)Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has posted a video on Instagram marking International Day of the Girl.

In the clip, Meghan urges girls around the world to "keep asking questions, keep pushing forward, keep shining brightly."
The clip also features a television report of Meghan as a child, in which she argues against gender stereotypes in advertising and stresses the importance of letter-writing and tackling social issues.
[Sound On 🔈] Today is International #DayoftheGirl, a day observed globally and created by the United Nations to acknowledge the gender inequality that exists worldwide. Be it lack of access to education, stigma surrounding Menstrual Hygiene Management, forced child marriage, legal or medical inequality, or gender-based violence, there is a pressing need to support young women in their path to excellence. It is also a day to celebrate and encourage girls to know their value and to support them in taking action to grow into the women they wish to be. The Duchess of Sussex has been a long time advocate for women's and girls rights and at the age of eleven campaigned against a sexist advertisement, which was then changed. No matter what age, or what background you have the power to make an impact. HRH recently shared a quote during a speech in Cape Town: "Visualize your highest self, and show up as her." • To all of the young girls reading this today on International Day of the Girl, that quote is for you. Video©️SussexRoyal (Images used are from accounts we have followed and PA images)

In the video posted Friday, Meghan says: "Every girl has potential. She has promise, she has the right to learn, the right to be heard, the right to play and to discover, the right to be exactly who she is."
    Also included is a clip from her speech to a United Nations conference in 2015, when the Duchess -- then known as Meghan Markle -- was an actress on US TV show "Suits."
    "It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision," she says in the speech.
      The UN declared International Day of the Girl in 2012, and it is observed every October 11.
      On Thursday, Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, took to Instagram with singer Ed Sheeran, teaming up in a video for World Mental Health Day.