A 5.6 pound avocado set a new world record and it made enough guacamole for 20 people

(CNN) The only thing extra about the avocado at the Pokini household is the size.

The Pokini family from Hawaii landed themselves in the Guinness Book of World Records after growing an avocado weighing 5.6 pounds, setting a record for the world's heaviest.

The previous record was held by 5.5-pound avocado, according to Guinness, and was grown by Felicidad Pasalo in Hilo, Hawaii, in January 2018.

The family had to find a certified scale to weigh the avocado for the Guinness record book.

Juliane Pokini told CNN the family got the seed from her brother-in-law, Dickie Marciel, who had taken it from his parents' avocado tree in Kailua, Oahu.

From flowering to harvest, Pokini said it took roughly 10 months for the avocado to reach its maximum weight.

