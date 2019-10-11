MLB pitcher kicked, tased and arrested after allegedly crawling though the doggy door of a stranger's home

(CNN) San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix was kicked and tased after he was caught crawling through a doggy door of a home in Arizona this weekend, according to court documents.

A woman in Peoria, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix, called police after her husband caught a man entering their residence early Sunday morning, according to a police report.

The husband told Peoria Police he was woken up around 3:30 a.m. when he heard sound coming from the doggy door located in his bedroom, the police report said. He said he saw a flashlight shining through the door that leads to the backyard and then noticed a man attempting to crawl through. Police identified the man as 23-year-old Nix in their report, and noted that his employer is the San Diego Padres.

The husband yelled for his wife to call 911 and give him his gun, according to the police report. His wife told police that she couldn't retrieve her husband's handgun, so she grabbed the Taser instead.

The husband told police he kicked Nix in the face, then noticed another man's arm reach in and try to pull Nix outside. Nix and the other man, whom police identified as Thomas Cosgrove , 23, started running away. Armed with his stun gun, the husband leaned through the doggy door, took aim and struck Nix in his back, according to the police report.

