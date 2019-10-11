A 3-year-old girl was abducted and then found at a church. Police are still looking for the suspect

(CNN) A day after 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment was abducted from a playground in North Carolina, she was seen standing alone in front of a church, police said.

Officials are still searching for the woman they suspect took her.

Lindiment has been found "alive and well," Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said Thursday night during a press conference.

On Wednesday, an amber alert was issued and surveillance footage of a woman police are calling a suspect was released the next day.

Multiple agencies were participating in the search effort and by Thursday, a $2,000 reward was being offered for information on her whereabouts. Over 100 officers were in the area canvassing, searching vacant businesses and residences within a mile radius of the playground Lindiment was last seen in, Scott said before the little girl was found.

