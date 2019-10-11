New York will require menstrual product packages to contain a list of all ingredients inside, making it the first state to have such a law

(CNN) New York just became the first state to require an ingredient list on menstrual product packages, in a move the governor says will "empower women."

On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill, which will take effect in 180 days. Manufacturers will have 18 months to develop new packaging or labels with the ingredients.

New York is the first state to legislate this requirement, which people have been advocating for years.

"Practically every product on the market today is required to list its ingredients, yet these items have inexplicably evaded this basic consumer protection," Cuomo said in a statement. "It's part of the pervasive culture of inequality in our society that has gone on for too long, and that injustice ends today as we become the first state in the nation to mandate ingredient disclosure and empower women to make their own decisions about what goes into their bodies."

