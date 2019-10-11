Farmers in Idaho rallied to harvest a neighbor's potatoes as a deep freeze threatened to ruin them

(CNN) With meteorologists predicting a hard freeze in southeast Idaho for Wednesday, farmers rushed to harvest all their potatoes before the surprise cold snap ruined them.

One farmer in Hamer, Idaho, about 30 miles north of Idaho Falls, wasn't able to take in all his crop in time.

So other farmers sent their workers, and "a ton of members of the community" came to help save his crop, Jason Larson told CNN.

Larson, who works on a nearby farm, said his farm sent about 25 employees to help. The convoy of trucks included nine harvesters and he estimated that 50 people in total showed up.

He posted a video showing a convoy of trucks heading to the farm with snow swirling in the air.

