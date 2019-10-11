Raging wildfire skips two freeways in Los Angeles as firefighters race to save homes

(CNN) A fast-moving wildfire skipped two freeways and raced toward residential areas in Southern California -- one of several blazes fueled by gusty winds in the region.

The Saddleridge Fire exploded to 1,600 acres Friday, leading to mandatory evacuations in some areas in Sylmar. "The fire is in such a dynamic state, we're just trying to protect homes," the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The fire's jumped the 210 and 5 freeways, and some parts are closed in both directions as orange embers lit up the night sky. When it was first reported a few minutes before 11 p.m., it had gutted 60 acres before growing to 1,600 acres about an hour later.

Hector Landeros, who lives in Sylmar, said he heard fire trucks and police cruisers speeding through the streets Thursday night as the massive flames got closer.

"In some areas, the streets have started to empty but at the front lines people are watching, waiting on the side walk not really knowing what to do," he told CNN early Friday. "There are a lot of people trying to get into their neighborhoods."

