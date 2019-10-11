A school bus driver faces child abuse charges after slamming on the brakes and hurting a student

(CNN) A school bus driver in Arizona has been charged with child abuse after slamming on the brakes, causing an 11-year-old to hit his head against the windshield, according to the Mesa Police Department.

The driver, Jamie Danielle Tellez, "became upset when a boy threw a piece of paper and missed the garbage can" on October 4, court documents state. That boy, 10, and a second, 11, were in the front seat of the bus, to the right of the driver's seat.

Footage from the bus surveillance cameras, obtained by CNN, show Tellez turning to the 10-year-old and saying, "I'm going to (expletive) knock the (expletive) out of you."

Tellez then slammed on the brakes and the 11-year-old was flung forward, striking his head against the windshield, leaving a large crack in it, court documents say.

Afterward, Tellez did not check on the 11-year-old boy or seek medical attention. Tellez did not notify the boy's parents about the incident.

Read More