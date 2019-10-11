Jury in trial of Georgia officer who fatally shot naked, unarmed man has still not reached a verdict

(CNN) The jury in the trial of a Georgia police officer charged with fatally shooting a naked, unarmed black man has yet to reach a verdict, one week after it received the case.

Jurors went home Friday afternoon without issuing a decision on the charges against former DeKalb County police officer Robert "Chip" Olsen. Judge Latisha Dear-Jackson had indicated an early release because one of the jurors had travel commitments this weekend.

"You cannot talk about the case unless all twelve of you are all together," she reminded the jurors.

Deliberations will resume at 9 a.m. Monday.

Olsen is accused of killing 26-year-old Air Force veteran Anthony Hill in March 2015. Hill was naked and unarmed at the time, and trial testimony indicated Hill struggled with mental illness.

