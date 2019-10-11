Five people injured after stabbing at mall in Manchester

(CNN) Five people were stabbed Friday at a shopping mall Manchester, northwest England police say.

Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation into the incident at Arndale shopping center, Greater Manchester Police said, which happened at around 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET).

Police said a 40-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of serious assault and that they were "keeping an open might about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances."

Witness Freddie Houlder, 22, who was shopping for shoes at the time, told CNN that he "heard screams" before a woman ran into the shop and "said someone tried to stab her."

"She said this guy was trying to stab random people," Houlder said. "We were locked in the shop for around 20 minutes, then were finally allowed out."

