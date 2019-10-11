Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, in October 2019.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

In pictures: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles

Updated 8:32 PM ET, Tue July 27, 2021

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, in October 2019.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

American gymnast Simone Biles is the defending Olympic champion in the individual all-around, and if the high-flying 24-year-old wins in Tokyo she will be the first woman to repeat since Vera Caslavska in 1968.

Many consider Biles to be the greatest gymnast of all time. Over the past few years, she has astounded us with never-before-seen moves; there are now four original skills that are named after her. And earlier this year she became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike vault in competition.

Biles suffered an early setback in Tokyo when she pulled out of the team competition over what she said were mental-health concerns. Biles stumbled on the vault, Team USA's first apparatus of the day, before being replaced by Jordan Chiles.

Biles, who led Team USA to Olympic gold in 2016, later broke down in tears as she explained her decision to reporters.

"I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being," she said after the competition.

Biles poses after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the 2013 World Championships.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Biles dodges a bee flying near her during the medal ceremony after winning gold in the all-around final of the 2014 World Championships.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Biles practices in Houston in January 2016.
Leslye Davis/The New York Times/Redux Pictures
Biles competes on the balance beam at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Damir Sagolj/Reuters
From left, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Biles, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas celebrate winning the gold medal during the team final of the 2016 Olympics.
David Ramos/Getty Images
Biles looks on during competition at the 2016 Olympics.
Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Biles reacts to a camera after winning the individual all-around final at the 2016 Olympics.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Biles competes on the uneven bars at the 2016 Olympics.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters