These are the only leggings you'll ever need this fall

One of my favorite parts of the weekend is knowing that I can lounge around all day in my favorite pair of leggings. No squeezing into skinny jeans or high-waisted dress skirts, just pure comfort.

For years I hunted for ways to incorporate that same feeling into my workday wardrobe, pure comfort that still feels stylish and maintains office decorum. And I think I've finally found the answer: Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings (starting at $98 on both Nordstrom and Spanx directly).

Hear me out. You're probably thinking, "leggings in the office? No way." Well, these leggings feature a super sleek, faux-leather design in five neutral color options, and are available in normal and petite designs from sizes XS to 3X. They're mature, a little dressy, and definitely not something that would be mistaken for activewear.

Then there's the pure comfort. They're made from a combination of nylon and spandex and almost feel disconcertingly soft and lightweight when you initially put them on. Once you get used to the feeling, you realize how slimming and flattering they are (they're Spanx, after all). There's a ton of support in the waistline (but not too much), which makes for a super comfortable fit.

My preferred way to style these is with an oversized sweater and casual booties. For example, this Ottoman Slouchy Tunic from Free People and these Jeffrey Campbell Raven Booties make for a put-together but deceptively comfortable outfit. One thing to note is that the sizing does run a bit small, so if you're between sizes or prefer a looser fit, be sure to size up.

If you're looking to venture beyond just black, Spanx offers these leggings in other sleek, neutral color options like wine (a deep burgundy), rich olive (a grey-ish muted green) and mahogany (a warm reddish-brown).

The leggings have a 4.5-star rating from over 2,600 reviews on Nordstrom, so you I'm not the only one who's crazy about them. Think of these as an investment in the most comfortable bottoms you can find that work just as well for a day at the office as they do for a night out on the town or a bout of weekend errands.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.