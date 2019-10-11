Columbus Day 2019 sales have begun! Your A-Z guide to the best deals

Columbus Day weekend sales are often overlooked in anticipation of Black Friday, but that doesn't mean there aren't still sales worth shopping.

Because we're big fans of finding the best sales and steals no matter the time of year, we've rounded up the best places to shop this weekend. We've grouped brands and retailers by broader categories — from home to tech and beauty and style — and listed them alphabetically. Be sure to check back because we'll update this list throughout the weekend.

Major retailers

Fashion and beauty

American Apparel : Score 50% off Halloween essentials you can also wear all year long with code MEOW50.

: Score 50% off Halloween essentials you can also wear all year long with code MEOW50. Anthropologie : Get 20% off full priced items like furniture, decor and bedding, and take an extra 30% off on sale items.

: Get 20% off full priced items like furniture, decor and bedding, and take an extra 30% off on sale items. ASOS : Snag up to 80% off super stylish (and fall appropriate) coats, sweaters, boots and more.

: Snag up to 80% off super stylish (and fall appropriate) coats, sweaters, boots and more. Carbon38 : Get up to 70% off at Carbon38 this weekend! Shop all activewear on sale and get free shipping and returns on orders over $200.

: Get up to 70% off at Carbon38 this weekend! Shop all activewear on sale and get free shipping and returns on orders over $200. Clarks: From now through Oct. 16, use code AUTUMN to receive 30% off your purchase of $150 or more. Plus, you'll get free shipping,

Cole Haan : Now through Oct. 15, enjoy 30% off on everything from bestsellers to new arrivals, and even fall favorites, during Cole Haan's Semi Annual Event.

: Now through Oct. 15, enjoy 30% off on everything from bestsellers to new arrivals, and even fall favorites, during Cole Haan's Semi Annual Event. Frank and Oak : You can snag 50% off select items with code FALL through Oct. 15.

: You can snag 50% off select items with code FALL through Oct. 15. Korres : Use the code CLEANSER to score a free full-size Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser with any purchase of $35 or more.

: Use the code CLEANSER to score a free full-size Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser with any purchase of $35 or more. Macy's : Take between 40% and 60% off across categories with the code SALE. Plus, during the retailer's Great Shoe Sale through Oct. 14, use the code GREAT to take 40% off your purchase of two or more shoes, or 30% off when you buy one pair.

: Take between 40% and 60% off across categories with the code SALE. Plus, during the retailer's Great Shoe Sale through Oct. 14, use the code GREAT to take 40% off your purchase of two or more shoes, or 30% off when you buy one pair. Nordstrom Rack : New arrivals from Nordstrom Rack are up to 70% off through Columbus Day.

: New arrivals from Nordstrom Rack are up to 70% off through Columbus Day. Ties.com : You can save 35% on all Alynn products at ties.com. Just use code ALYNN35 for a sweet deal on all your sock and tie needs.

: You can save 35% on all Alynn products at ties.com. Just use code ALYNN35 for a sweet deal on all your sock and tie needs. Topshop : You can snag new arrivals at Topshop for 20% off and up to 60% off sale items.

: You can snag new arrivals at Topshop for 20% off and up to 60% off sale items. Urban Outfitters: Save on thousands of fall and winter styles at Urban Outfitters. One of our top picks: $30 off this fleece teddy jacket.

Tech

Home

Other

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.