Columbus Day 2019 sales have begun! Your A-Z guide to the best deals

Columbus Day weekend sales are often overlooked in anticipation of Black Friday, but that doesn't mean there aren't still sales worth shopping.

Because we're big fans of finding the best sales and steals no matter the time of year, we've rounded up the best places to shop this weekend. We've grouped brands and retailers by broader categories — from home to tech and beauty and style — and listed them alphabetically. Be sure to check back because we'll update this list throughout the weekend.

Adidas : Use code FALL20 to take an extra 20% off all items at Adidas this weekend.

: Use code FALL20 to take an extra 20% off all items at Adidas this weekend. Alo : If you need more yoga gear shop Alo this weekend. You'll save big on leggings, bras, jackets and much more.

: If you need more yoga gear shop Alo this weekend. You'll save big on leggings, bras, jackets and much more. American Apparel : Score 50% off Halloween essentials you can also wear all year long with code MEOW50.

: Score 50% off Halloween essentials you can also wear all year long with code MEOW50. Anthropologie : Get 20% off full priced items like furniture, decor and bedding, and take an extra 30% off on sale items.

: Get 20% off full priced items like furniture, decor and bedding, and take an extra 30% off on sale items. ASOS : Snag up to 80% off super stylish (and fall appropriate) coats, sweaters, boots and more.

: Snag up to 80% off super stylish (and fall appropriate) coats, sweaters, boots and more. Carbon38 : Get up to 70% off at Carbon38 this weekend! Shop all activewear on sale and get free shipping and returns on orders over $200.

: Get up to 70% off at Carbon38 this weekend! Shop all activewear on sale and get free shipping and returns on orders over $200. Clarks: From now through Oct. 16, use code AUTUMN to receive 30% off your purchase of $150 or more. Plus, you'll get free shipping,

