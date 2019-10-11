This rare sale at Brooklinen benefits Habitat for Humanity

We've long been fans of Brooklinen, and for a few simple (but very good) reasons.

One: In our review, we were impressed with how the bedding retained its look and softness, even after multiple washes.

Two: All of the brand's products are Oeko-Tex certified, meaning they're even more sustainable than just simply being labeled organic.

Three: All of Brooklinen's bedding comes with a lifetime warranty, so you can rest easy knowing if your sheets ever pill, rip or fray, the company will repair or replace them, hassle free. Considering how much time you spend in bed (ahem, a third of your life), investing in these quality sheets seems like a no brainer.

Brooklinen goods typically only go on sale on Black Friday or during its anniversary sale, but the bedding brand is holding a rare sale on its best sellers until Oct. 13. And if that isn't enough good news, the deal is part of a partnership with Habitat for Humanity, meaning 100% of all profits will go directly to the nonprofit organization's efforts to provide safe and stable homes to those in New York City's five boroughs.

Right now, shoppers can take 10% off their purchases on a selection of sheet sets, duvets, towels, robes and quilts, all of which come in a variety of patterns and colors. All of the items happen to be Brooklinen's best sellers on the site, with hundreds of thousands of past customers giving their stamp of approval.

That means you can fill up your shopping cart with fan-favorite products, such as the Luxe Hardcore Bundle, Super Plush Towel Move-In Bundle, Super Plush Robe and Down Comforter, and feel good while doing it.

Talk about a great way to pay it forward.