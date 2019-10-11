This trendy adventure luggage brand is built to last

In an era of Instagram-fueled wanderlust and flight deals flooding your inbox, travelers can put some serious wear and tear on their luggage. The founders of Baboon Bags wanted to solve that problem.

"We saw that accessories fell into two camps: those for extreme expeditions — think climbing Mount Everest — or one-dimensional work trips to offices," co-founder Michael Kushner said in an interview with CNN Underscored. "This left a widening chasm for all who fell somewhere in between: those who sought durable technical gear...with a personality."

Baboon bags are made of "machete-proof" ballistic nylon, bright linings that resist dirt and water, and a lifetime guarantee. They're designed to fit the needs of travelers who prioritize experiences like last-minute flight deals and seeing the world on the fly.

First look: Baboon Backpack and Day Duffle

I took the Backpack and Day Duffle and on a weekend trip to Denmark for a test drive. Here's what I liked:



The backpack expands.

Going away for a short stint usually means you need to cram a lot of necessities into a small section. Think: travel sized toiletries, computer and phone chargers, changes of clothes, you name it. The reinforced padded shoulder strap alleviated muscle stress and the webbed nylon handle was easy to lug. Best of all, though? The backpack (which has a 22-liter packing volume) appears small at first glance, but it expands to make room for plenty of goods. It also has an internal foam-padded laptop sleeve and a quick-access commuting pocket on the exterior.

The Day Duffle is structured smartly.

Every traveler knows the instant panic of not being able to find the one thing you need on a trip. It can send even the most experienced jet setter into full-on anxiety mode. With the Baboon Day Duffle, organization is super easy, thanks to a smart internal structure. I appreciated three easy-to-access pockets for passports, cash and keys, so I never had to worry about locating what I needed, when I needed it. I also experienced unexpected rain in Copenhagen, but the durable water repellant coating kept everything protected. And if you don't want to battle airline workers, you'll be happy to know this pack meets all TSA guidelines and fits in all overhead bins. Its 32-liter volume makes it perfect for a weekend getaway.

The colors are bold.

The Baboon Backpack and Day Duffle features 10 colorways from sleek slate gray to an almost neon blue and orange. When I first opened the box, the bright blue was shocking, but in a fun way. All of the bags feature a smart modern design and clean lines.

The Baboon collection also includes The Fanny Pack ($55; baboontothemoon.com) for carrying travel essentials as well as the larger 60-liter Go-Bag—Big ($179; baboontothemoon.com) duffles for weeklong adventures (and checked baggage) and the smaller carry-on 40-liter Go-Bag—Small ($149; baboontothemoon.com). The Go-Bags have flexible straps that can be worn as a backpack, crossbody, or carried as a standard duffle. Some of the eight colorways include a fun patterned lining.

Why people love Baboon

Kushner told CNN the brand has sold out of every collection since it launched a little more than a year ago. The company's Instagram is growing strong — at 33,000 followers — and has plenty of rave customer reviews. Here are a few from real travelers, provided by Baboon:

"I had no idea how important it would be to have this bag when I packed it for Dominica. Well, it was wet in the rainforest — who would have known. Our trek to the Airbnb alone required us to zip line over two rivers and hike a few miles. Everyone put their necessities in my bag because it kept them dry and safe, on every outing. Also worked as a great backpack carry-on during travel. Thanks guys!" — Alexandra S.

"This is the best purchase I have ever made (excluding food items)! Lightweight, sturdy, life proof, beautiful, stunning, everything under-the-stars and under-the-moon. I cannot wait until they release their next set, I will be purchasing multiple! Perfect for travel and everyday life. Looks great next to the ocean, pool, my luggage, in my room, in my sunroom, in my trunk, everywhere. Super comfy, easy access and grab, secure, safe. I even throw my speaker in here and play while I walk, sounds awesome. I would 12/10 recommend this to everybody for everything!" — Ashley H.

Bottom line

If you want to go the trendy, yet durable route, Baboon is a smart investment. And for those who seek multipurpose benefits from any purchase, the Backpack and Day Duffle can also do double-duty as a gym or work bag. As the full name encourages: "Baboon to the moon!" Or ya know, to Canada. Or spin class. The world awaits.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.