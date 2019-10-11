Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)A lawsuit causes changes to be made to the LSAT. Costco wants to keep its rotisserie chicken at a consistent price. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.
A blind man in Michigan won a legal settlement against the Law School Admissions Council. The result will bring changes to the LSAT, the test all students take to get into law school.
CNN and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation co-hosted an Equality Town Hall with nine of the leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. Here are the highlights from the contenders' appearances.
Costco will go to extreme measures to keep in place the low price of its most-prized item, the rotisserie chicken. But there's no guarantee it will work.
Five years after Laquan McDonald's death in Chicago, the investigative report from Inspector General Joseph Ferguson reveals how 16 officers participated in an elaborate cover-up in the police shooting of the teen.
At 35,000 feet in the air, an 8-year-old feared for her life after having an allergic reaction, and the flight attendants' response didn't help.
Parents across the country are thinking of ways to prevent their teens from vaping, but are some tactics better than others?
Plastic waste from corporations is piling up in landfills and oceans. The founder of a recycling company is trying to fix that.