Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Alexis Grace and Erica Hernandez, CNN

Updated 3:09 PM ET, Fri October 11, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- President Trump lost an appeal to stop a House subpoena from releasing his tax documents. Read the full ruling here.
-- The Pentagon plans to deploy more than 1,500 extra troops to Saudi Arabia.
-- Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch said in her testimony today she believes Trump and his personal attorney wanted her removed.
    -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been awarded the Noble Peace Prize award. Here's why.
    Read More
    -- A fast-spreading wildfire exploded in northern Los Angeles, leaving thousands under a mandatory evacuation order.
    -- Five people were injured in a stabbing at a shopping mall in northwest England.
      -- A school bus driver is charged with child abuse after slamming on the breaks and flinging an 11-year-old flung against the windshield, according to police.
      -- Alexei Leonov, the first person to ever walk in space, died this week at the age of 85.