(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- President Trump lost an appeal to stop a House subpoena from releasing his tax documents. Read the full ruling here.
-- The Pentagon plans to deploy more than 1,500 extra troops to Saudi Arabia.
-- Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch said in her testimony today she believes Trump and his personal attorney wanted her removed.
-- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been awarded the Noble Peace Prize award. Here's why.
-- A fast-spreading wildfire exploded in northern Los Angeles, leaving thousands under a mandatory evacuation order.
-- Five people were injured in a stabbing at a shopping mall in northwest England.
-- A school bus driver is charged with child abuse after slamming on the breaks and flinging an 11-year-old flung against the windshield, according to police.
-- Alexei Leonov, the first person to ever walk in space, died this week at the age of 85.