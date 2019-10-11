Uber begins the pilot phase of its boat service in Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) As part of its expansion plans into Africa, global ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies launched a pilot test of their taxi boat service on Friday in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub.

To attract customers who want to avoid the city's frequently congested roads , Uber will operate a two-week pilot phase of the boat service in conjunction with the Lagos State Water Authority (LASWA) and local boat operators, Texas Connection Ferries

"We are aware of the man hours and productivity that are lost every day due to vehicular traffic in Lagos state and are looking at ways to provide commuters with an easy and affordable way to get in and out of the city's business districts," said Lola Kassim, Uber's general manager for West Africa, in a statement.

The launch of the UberBOAT service comes four months after Uber's global head of business development, Brookes Entwistle, said the company was looking to gain more ground on the continent

The service will be available only on weekdays for the next two weeks and will cost 500 naira ($1.30) per trip.

