A schoolgirl, a prime minister and an indigenous leader: Meet the Nobel Peace Prize favorites

(CNN) Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate activist, is widely considered by bookmakers to be the favorite to win the 100th Nobel Peace Prize.

If she succeeds, she will become its youngest ever recipient -- a year younger than Malala Yousafzai was when she shared the award in 2014

There are 301 candidates in the running for this year's award -- 223 individuals and 78 organizations -- according to the Nobel Peace Prize website.

The names of nominators and nominees won't be revealed for 50 years.

Read More