The week in 28 photos

People flee the Syrian city of Ras al-Ayn after Turkey launched a military offensive in northeastern Syria on Wednesday, October 9. The offensive is aimed at pushing Kurdish forces away from Turkey's border with Syria.Rodi Said/Reuters
US President Donald Trump talks to journalists on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on Friday, October 4. Trump was asked if the White House will comply with the House's impeachment inquiry. He said he wasn't sure. "That's up to the lawyers," Trump told reporters. A few days later, the administration said in a letter that it would not cooperate with the inquiry.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Victor, a white-tailed eagle equipped with a camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, on Tuesday, October 8. It was a preparation flight for the Alpine Eagle Race, a project meant to raise awareness about global warming.Eagle Wings Foundation/Chopard/Handout/Reuters
People mourn outside a synagogue in Halle, Germany, a day after two people were fatally shot in the town on Wednesday, October 9. A gunman went on a suspected antisemitic rampage on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
US Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, pauses while giving a statement to the media on Tuesday, October 8. Earlier in the day, the State Department directed Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, not to testify before Congress. Schiff called that "strong evidence of obstruction" in the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry, and it prompted House Democrats to issue a subpoena for Sondland's testimony.Andrew Harnik/AP
A dog dressed as Miss Universe takes part in a pet fashion show in Quezon City, Philippines, on Sunday, October 6. Eloisa Lopez/Reuters
A worker removes an NBA billboard in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, October 9. All of the NBA's official Chinese partners suspended ties with the league after the Houston Rockets' general manager, Daryl Morey, tweeted his support for the pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong.Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images
People watch as US President Donald Trump arrives for a "Keep America Great Rally" at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday, October 10.Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Transgender activist Aimee Stephens sits outside the US Supreme Court as it began hearing her case on Tuesday, October 8. In 2013, Stephens told her co-workers that she had decided to have sex reassignment surgery and return to work as a transgender woman. Not long after, she was fired from her job as the director of a funeral home. She sued.Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Police motorcycles lead the procession during Brian Mulkeen's funeral service in Monroe, New York, on Friday, October 4. Mulkeen, a 33-year-old member of the New York Police Department, was investigating gang activity when he was fatally shot in September. Police said it was the result of friendly fire.Mike Segar/Reuters
Former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, speak at a Habitat for Humanity event in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, October 7. Carter began his address by acknowledging the injuries he suffered just hours earlier from a fall in his home. "I fell down and hit my forehead on a sharp edge and had to go to the hospital," the 95-year-old said. "And they took 14 stitches in my forehead and my eye is black, as you've noticed. But I had a No. 1 priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses."Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK/Sipa USA
James Quinn, a shift supervisor at a CVS Pharmacy in Sonoma, California, throws out ice cream as the store remained without power on Wednesday, October 9. In an attempt to avoid sparking a wildfire, California's largest utility intentionally cut power to hundreds of thousands of customers. Diablo winds sweeping across arid Northern California "historically are the events that cause the most destructive wildfires in California history," said Scott Strenfel, a meteorologist with Pacific Gas & Electric.Noah Berger/AP
Climate protesters in London block a road leading to Parliament on Monday, October 7. Extinction Rebellion activists have staged colorful demonstrations, pulled eye-catching stunts and shut down roads as part of a worldwide protest to demand more action on climate change. Matt Dunham/AP
US Sen. Bernie Sanders, a presidential candidate who recently suffered a heart attack on the campaign trail, leaves an airport in South Burlington, Vermont, on Saturday, October 5. Sanders later told reporters that he won't be able to keep up the robust schedule he and his supporters have become accustomed to during his 2016 and 2020 campaign.Steven Senne/AP
This photo shows the scene of an attack in New York on Saturday, October 5. Four homeless men were killed — and a fifth seriously injured — when someone struck their heads with metal, apparently while they were sleeping, New York City police said. Officers found the victims early Saturday in three locations in or near Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood. A homeless suspect has been charged with four counts of murder.Jeenah Moon/AP
First lady Melania Trump meets with teenagers at the White House as part of her "Be Best" initiative on Wednesday, October 9.Erin Scott/Reuters
A visitor attends an exhibition of weapons and military equipment in Kiev, Ukraine, on Tuesday, October 8.Gleb Garanich/Reuters
A man opens the door to the Alfred Nobel Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, on Friday, October 4.Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
Female police officers, left, stand near Iranian women watching a soccer match in Tehran on Thursday, October 10. A ban on women attending sports stadiums was put in place in Iran shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. But following pressure from human rights groups and soccer's governing body FIFA, Iran agreed to permit women to watch Thursday's World Cup qualifier between Iran's national team and Cambodia.Vahid Salemi/AP
A woman takes a picture of a squirrel eating a nut in Omsk, Russia, on Tuesday, October 8.Alexey Malgavko/Reuters
Brazilian singer Anitta performs at the Rock in Rio festival on Saturday, October 5.Antonio Lacerda/EPA
Soldiers march in New Delhi during Indian Air Force Day celebrations on Tuesday, October 8.Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
A dancer from the Paris Opera Ballet performs at the Orsay museum in Paris on Wednesday, October 9. The dancing show "Degas Danse" took place on the sidelines of the exhibition "Degas at the Opera."Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images
Barges with solar panels float on the Lac des Toules, a reservoir in Bourg-Saint-Pierre, Switzerland, on Tuesday, October 8.Valentin Flauraud/EPA
A man uses his phone to take a picture after the sun set in Encinitas, California, on Monday, October 7. Mike Blake/Reuters