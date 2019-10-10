Diana Ross is first artist announced for Glastonbury 2020

(CNN) Diana Ross is to perform in the "legends slot" at Glastonbury 2020, it was announced Thursday, making the soul icon the first artist confirmed for the festival's 50th anniversary event.

The singer, who rose to fame as the lead member of The Supremes, will take to the Pyramid Stage on Sunday June 28, on the final day of the five-day event in Somerset, England.

Previous acts who have taken this prestigious slot include Paul Simon, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and Kylie Minogue, who performed this year to a record-breaking audience. According to BBC viewing figures, an average of 3.2 million people tuned in to watch Minogue's set.

We are delighted to announce that @DianaRoss will play the Sunday legends slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/fm4iewfWqN — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) October 10, 2019

Glastonbury Festival announced the news on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Shortly afterwards, Emily Eavis, whose father Michael set up the festival in 1970, added: " I am delighted to say that one of the all-time greats, the wonderful Diana Ross, is coming to Glastonbury to play the Sunday legend slot on the Pyramid next year."

