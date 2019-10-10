A lawsuit argued the LSAT discriminates against the blind. Now it's changing for everyone

(CNN) A man in Michigan has won a legal settlement that will change the test all prospective lawyers take to get into law school.

Angelo Binno said he felt called to be a lawyer since he was in middle school. Chasing that dream, he took the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) nine years ago.

But, being blind, he was tripped up by the analytical reasoning, or "logic games" section, which often requires test-takers to draw out diagrams in order to discern the answers to the questions.

"I knew I was walking in to fail," Binno, 37, told CNN on Thursday. "Your hopes and dreams of going to law school are based on drawing a picture."

After eight years and multiple court battles, the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), which administers the LSAT, has announced a settlement on Monday with him and a fellow plaintiff.

