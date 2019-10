Jim Calhoun, famous UConn coach, is accused of sexist behavior in new lawsuit

(CNN) A former associate athletic director at the University of Saint Joseph claims in a federal civil suit the school allowed the athletic department to become a "male-dominated, hostile work environment" -- and the suit names Jim Calhoun, a former University of Connecticut basketball coach, as one of several men who engaged in sexist behavior toward her and another female employee.

Calhoun is not a defendant in the suit. Only the school, the University of Saint Joseph, located in Connecticut, is listed.

Jaclyn Piscitelli, who worked at USJ from 2011 to 2019, claims that when the all-women's school became fully coed in 2018, the work environment in the athletic department became "openly hostile and disdainful toward women," male sports were given more resources than women's sports and Piscitelli was expected to do more work without assistance, according to her complaint, filed in US District Court.

Piscitelli considered looking for another job in the spring of 2019, telling a high-ranking school official about the "boys club" atmosphere, but she was fired in June and replaced by a man, she says in the suit.

USJ violated Title IX , a federal law prohibiting discrimination and exclusion in educational programs on the basis of sex, Piscitelli claims.

