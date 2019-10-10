New Jersey man arrested for what prosecutors call 'reconnaissance' of George Washington Bridge

New York (CNN) A New Jersey man is being held on forgery, theft and weapons charges after attempting to gain access to a restricted entrance of the George Washington Bridge, according to New Jersey court records.

Daniel Czerepak, 29, was arrested by Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police following an attempt to gain access to the bridge, which connects New Jersey to Manhattan Island, with a fake ID while posing as a Port Authority subcontractor.

A subsequent search of Czerepak's home turned up five 30-round rifle magazines and one 15-round magazine. New Jersey law limits magazine capacity to 10 rounds of ammunition.

Authorities said Czerepak has pleaded not guilty to third-degree weapons offenses and other related charges, according to northjersey.com . An attorney for Czerepak did not immediately respond to request for comment.

CNN affiliate News 12 New Jersey reported that Czerepak was previously a captain in the US Army. The Army did not immediately confirm Czerepak's service to CNN.

