Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are America's favorite Halloween candy, new poll finds

(CNN) A new Monmouth University poll surveyed the top eight selling candies for Halloween and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups came out on top.

The poll surveyed a random sample of 1,161 adults age 18 and older about their Halloween favorites.

Thirty-six percent love the peanut butter and chocolate combo, while just 18% favor second place Snickers. M&M's came in at number three with 11%.

The other five candies named in the poll received 6% or less of the votes. The candy includes Hershey bars, Skittles, Starburst, and Tootsie Pops.

However, it also may depend on where you live.

