Boxing champ Errol Spence Jr. hospitalized after being ejected from Ferrari in Dallas

(CNN) Welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. was thrown from a Ferrari early Thursday while driving in Dallas, but he is expected to survive, police say.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash, they say, but Spence was driving at a high rate of speed on the outskirts of downtown when he veered over a median and flipped his white Ferrari multiple times.

The wreck ejected the world champion pugilist, who was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Video from the scene showed most of the rear body of the sports car mangled or missing, exposing parts of its engine. The front right fender was peeled back, and the trunk was crumpled and open.

The boxer was ejected from the Ferrari after it flipped, police say.

The 29-year-old boxer is in intensive care, police said. He is being treated at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

