Rapidly spreading wildfire destroys mobile homes in Calimesa, California

(CNN) Multiple fires are raging in Riverside County, California, affecting over 700 acres in the area and destroying multiple buildings in a mobile home park.

The largest of the three fires is the Sandalwood Fire in Calimesa , which is approximately 500 acres with 0% contained, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Located at the intersection of Calimesa Boulevard and Sandalwood Drive, the fire is greatly affecting the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park.

Capt. Fernando Herrera of Cal Fire Riverside told CNN affiliate KABC that the fire started when the load on a garbage truck caught on fire and spread to vegetation. It now has the potential to spread to 1500 acres.

"Due to the Santa Ana wind influx, obviously this fire just completely went out of control. It started just eating up vegetation as fast as the eye can see," he said.

The fire has burned multiple buildings in the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park.

The fire department reports "multiple structures destroyed and numerous medical emergencies." Herrara said no one was injured, but could not provide further details. Residents are under mandatory evacuation orders, and 120 firefighters are currently assigned to the area.

Read More