She lost her home in a wildfire. The California power shutdowns are making her relive that trauma

Santa Rosa, California (CNN) Two years ago, Barbara Nichols lost her home when the Tubbs Fire tore through her Santa Rosa, California, neighborhood, Coffey Park.

"There are times when it still overwhelms me," she said. "It all comes rushing back. ... We're dealing with the aftermath every single day."

Those memories came back this week, when, in the middle of a hectic move, Nichols checked the Pacific Gas & Electric website and found out that she would lose power. The utility company said it would cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers in an effort to prevent wildfires as high winds swept through parts of the state.

Suddenly, Nichols had to empty her refrigerator, pack the food in ice chests, and then take it a half-hour away to store it in a freezer that her cousin found.

And then, after scrambling, she didn't even lose power.

Read More