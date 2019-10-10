EU citizens in Britain face deportation if they don't apply to stay after Brexit, says minister

London (CNN) European Union citizens living in the UK could be deported if they do not apply for settled status after a no-deal Brexit, a British government minister has warned.

Security minister Brandon Lewis told a German newspaper that the government will "apply the rules" and remove residents who haven't applied to stay by the end of 2020, even if they meet the conditions necessary for a residence permit.

Around 1 million of the UK's 3 million EU citizens have not yet applied for settled status, the UK Home Office revealed on Wednesday.

Lewis told Die Welt that "if EU citizens have not registered by that time and have no adequate justification for not doing so, the current immigration rules will be applied." Asked if the same approach would be taken if legal conditions for residence are met, Lewis said: "Theoretically yes. We will apply the current rules."

Anti-Brexit groups had pressed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to confirm what would happen to EU citizens who did not meet the deadline for the scheme, which was introduced by his predecessor Theresa May.

