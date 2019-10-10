'We will win or we will die,' say defiant Kurds facing Turkish operation in Syria

Tal Abyad, Syria (CNN) The road into Tal Abyad was eerily empty. The Syrian border town's shops were all shuttered, following a steady stream of artillery strikes on its outskirts that began Thursday.

Among the few people CNN spotted was a group of women -- one of them carrying a baby -- walking north toward the Turkish border.

"We are going to demonstrate against the Turkish invasion," one said, smiling defiantly.

The women were among 100 protesters who marched toward the border Thursday in a show of defiance against Turkey's ground offensive in northern Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched what he called "Operation Peace Spring" on Wednesday in an effort to drive away Kurdish forces -- who were a key US ally in the fight against ISIS -- away from the border, and use the area to resettle around 2 million Syrian refugees.

