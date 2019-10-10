Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton speak out in a powerful new mental health PSA

(CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton to voice a powerful new mental health PSA.

Public Health England, in partnership with the UK's health service, launched a campaign called #EveryMindMatters. The initiative aims to "help people take simple steps to look after their mental health," a tweet from Kensington Palace said.

Public Health England, in partnership with the NHS, have launched #EveryMindMatters to help people take simple steps to look after their mental health, improve their mental wellbeing and support others. pic.twitter.com/eAirA6pIpB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 7, 2019

Prince William and Prince Harry are heard in the first half of the ad.

"Everyone knows that feeling, when life gets on top of us,'' William says at the beginning of the video.

The voices of their wives, Kate and Meghan, are heard in the second half, encouraging people to use a free online plan to relieve stress.

