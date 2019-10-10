Humans have a 'salamander-like' ability to regrow cartilage, study finds

(CNN) Humans may not be able to regrow amputated limbs like salamanders can -- but we do have a "salamander-like" ability to regrow damaged cartilage, a new study has found.

These findings could open the door to new treatments for joint injuries and diseases like osteoarthritis -- and perhaps even lead to human limb regeneration one day.

Salamanders, axolotl, and other animals with regenerative abilities have a type of molecule called microRNA, which help regulate joint tissue repair. We have microRNA too, but our mechanism for cartilage repair is stronger in some parts of the body, the study found. For example, the microRNA molecules are more active in our ankles, and less active in our knees and hips.

"We were excited to learn that the regulators of regeneration in the salamander limb appear to also be the controllers of joint tissue repair in the human limb," said Duke professor and researcher Ming-Feng Hsueh in the press release. "We call it our 'inner salamander' capacity."

