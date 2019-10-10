Chicken processing company Tip Top Poultry recalls its meat from stores over Listeria fears

(CNN) Do you store chicken in your freezer? You might want to take a look at the label.

In late September, Tip Top Poultry, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of all "cooked, hot deboned fowl meat" due to possible Listeria contamination. On Tuesday, Tip Top expanded it to include additional products and retailers.

The original recall included an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat poultry products including frozen cooked, diced, or shredded chicken distributed by brands including Butterball, Perdue, and Sysco.

The recall includes any products produced at their Rockmart, Georgia, facility between January 22, 2019 and September 24, 2019.

