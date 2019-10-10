Football fan faces lifetime ban for allegedly groping female player

(CNN) A football fan is facing a lifetime ban from Mexican club Tigres after he appeared to grope the chest of US female footballer Sofia Huerta.

The incident occurred after Saturday's friendly match in Mexico between Tigres and Huerta's club Houston Dash, which plays in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the top tier of US football.

Huerta, who has played seven times for the USWNT, was taking a selfie with fans in the stand when the man standing behind her for the photo appeared to grabbed her chest.

Tigres put out a statement on Monday, along with a WhatsApp number, calling for help from its fan base to identify the man.

"Once the so-called fan has been identified, he will be prohibited for life from entering any of our facilities and any women's or men's matches," the club said in a statement.

