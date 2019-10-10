You can score official Apple Watch Bands at 50% off on Amazon

Apple's official storefront on Amazon.com has been a treasure trove for deals since it launched, and today is no different. Official Apple Watch Bands, like the Sport Band and Milanese Loop, are seeing significant discounts today.

Unlike third-party accessories, these designed and made by Apple. It steps up the quality in some cases and ensures that these will work well with any Apple Watch. Yes, even if you are still rocking a Series 1, these will fit.

You can see the full selection of Apple Watch bands here and many of them are on sale. Below we're calling out a few of our favorite deals.

Apple Watch Sport Loop in Hibiscus for 44mm ($22.52, originally $49; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Milanese Loop in Silver 40mm ($85.99, originally $99; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Sport Band in Pink for 40mm ($39.99, originally $49; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Sport Band in White for 40mm and 44mm ($42.39, originally $49; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.