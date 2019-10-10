BOGO alert: Stock up on our editor's holy grail hair product

BOGO sales are the perfect opportunity to stock up on products you know and love, particularly ones that you might go through quickly. That's why we wanted to spread the news far and wide about Its a 10 Haircare's one day only BOGO sale going on this October 10.

In celebration of what It's a 10 is calling "National Love Your Hair Day" the brand is offering one free item of equal or lesser value when you purchase any product on their site. This is huge if you're already a fan of their products, many of which are known for their cult followings. But if you have yet to experience the magic of It's a 10 Haircare's products, there's no better time to try two products for the price of one.

If you're not sure where to start, I'd recommend the Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray Product (starting at $18.99; itsa10haircare.com). In fact, if I could only have one hair product for the rest of my life, this would be it.

The miracle leave is formulated with ingredients like sunflower seed and green tea leaf extracts that naturally protect your hair, in addition to silk amino acids that restore moisture and shine to your locks. And while the product description says it smooths your hair, helps eliminate frizz and restores shine, I would argue that it does even more. The Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray Product has literally been a miracle for my hair, especially as someone with color-treated hair that is often getting curled and styled. It keeps my hair looking consistently healthy, nourished and soft. It's cruelty free, safe (and actually beneficial) for people with color-treated hair and protects against heat damage. It detangles my hair without sacrificing body, and has allowed me to grow my hair out without endless split ends and damage. I truly swear by it and cannot recommend it enough. Plus, it smells great.

What's my second favorite product from It's a 10? The brand's Miracle Hair Mask Deep Conditioner (starting at $31.99; itsa10haircare.com). Every one to two weeks, I'll go in with this mask and every time I use it, my hair feels like it's been born again - so incredibly soft, smooth and silky looking. Again, this product also helps to preserve color and counteract the damage that comes along with using heat. With ingredients like the vitamin-packed sweet almond oil that promotes hair growth and shine to oat kernel extract, that contains a whole range of antioxidants, moisturizers and strengtheners, there's a reason it works so well.

That's all to say, I'll definitely be stocking up during It's a 10 Haircare's sale. But if I haven't managed to convince you, this is your reminder that everything from shampoo to hair masks and even styling tools are eligible for the BOGO offer during It's a 10 Haircare's one day flash sale.