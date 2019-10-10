Shop these Columbus Day Savings at The Home Depot

CNN Underscored partnered with The Home Depot to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

While Black Friday gets the lion's share of deep discount attention every fall, Columbus Day has been quietly making a name for itself on the consumer calendar as the dark horse sales event of the year. It's perfectly placed right at the start of the holiday season, too — and the crowds (if you're shopping in-store) aren't in full-on Black Friday madness mode. Plus, the inventory and selection are still on point before they're picked thin for the holidays.

Case in point: The Home Depot is running a truly excellent savings event from October 10 to 17, with select discounts of up to 40% off in categories such as Living Room, Bedroom, and Office Furniture and further discounts (think 30% to 35%) in other categories like Mattresses, Storage, Decor and Tableware. And The Home Depot makes it easy to say yes in other ways, too, thanks to free shipping on most orders over $45.

In short: If you're looking to refresh key pieces of furniture and home decor, now's the time. We've picked out a couple of our favorite options below, though not all of them are on sale. To shop the entire Columbus Day savings event, you can find everything that's currently available here.

Investing in your living space makes a lot of sense, after all. The truism that you spend a third of your life on a mattress (so why not get a good one?) can be generalized to the rest of your home, too. Home is where most of us spend the majority of our time, so why not create spaces that make us happy, energized and comfortable?

Here are some of our favorite picks:

Glenville Black Double Kitchen Cart ($149.25; homedepot.com)

A kitchen cart is a beautiful thing, especially in homes where counter space is minimal. This stylish piece combines a butcher-block top with two drawers, towel bar, storage hooks, and open shelves, all in one attractive package that straddles the line between modern and country-style very nicely. We love it when utilitarianism looks this good. The easy-roll locking casters make this easy to get out of the way, if needed.

Aldridge Antique Gray Extendable Dining Table ($749.50; homedepot.com)

There's something timeless about this dining table, something in the strong lines and solid mango wood pedestals that calls to mind old farms or villas, full of sturdy hardworking folk. Nostalgic fantasies aside, you can gather your own folk (hardworking or otherwise) around this capacious table, thanks to the leaf insert which makes room for 10 people. We think a dining room table should be built for entertaining, from dinner parties to family gatherings. And this one — just look at it! — certainly has no problem with that. It practically screams to be at the center of any festive, food-oriented community in your home.

Tuscany Classics Metal Shaker with Stirrer and Jigger Set ($25.75; homedepot.com)

You can't go wrong with stainless steel in your barware, and this set has the sleek polished look down pat. The metal shaker, strainer and jigger all go a long way for the budding mixologist in your life.

Jersey Knit Elephant Queen Sheet Set ($29.82; homedepot.com)

We're big fans of simple illustrations and patterns on our bed linens, and these delicate little elephants hit the target big-time. The jersey knit adds comfort and warmth to the whimsy. (And if you're not digging the pachyderm pattern, these comfy sheets come in three other styles, too!)

Five-Piece Bamboo and Silicone Utensil Set ($29.99; homedepot.com)

If you're like us, utensils somehow seem to just accumulate in your life. Then one day you wake up and realize you've got a hodge-podge drawerful of mismatched spatulas and innumerable ladles. There's a better way — this five-piece set, for instance. It's attractively designed, colorful, and covers all the kitchen basics. Plus it makes us happy just looking at it. If you're looking for an excuse to get rid of your own Frankenstein utensil drawer, you just found it.

Spun White and Natural Bamboo Round Tabletop Centerpiece ($66.62; homedepot.com)

We're suckers for two-tone vases and centerpieces. This one is handcrafted from bamboo, with sleek, modern lines and a sophisticated shape that stands on its own. But add a burst of color in the form of flowers or fall berries -- and suddenly you're pretty much talking home decor perfection.

Nest Gold Glass Salad Bowl ($69.50; homedepot.com)

This delicate web of crisscrossing gold lines is sure to be eye-catching on any table at any dinner party. But its beauty doesn't come at the expense of functionality: The cleverly designed glass bowl insert slides in and out for easy cleanup.

Warwick One-Drawer White and Medium Brown Wood Nightstand ($91.44; homedepot.com)

This neat little nightstand has a designer feel with svelte two-tone walnut and a contemporary silhouette we adore. It's smart and compact, with just enough space to cover all the nightstand essentials.

Faux Marble/Gold Coffee Table with X-Base ($149; homedepot.com)

There's a reason midcentury furnishings continue to be hot — they look darn good, all while doing what they're supposed to. Case in point: This coffee table with its classic X-shaped base and marble top has everything you'd want in a coffee table, plus a show-stopping aesthetic that draws the eye and elevates any space with a splash of elegance.

Wasatch Brown Faux Leather Dining Chair, set of two ($169; homedepot.com)

Attractive, functional, comfortable — what more could you want from a workaday pair of dining chairs? The industrial style and warm faux leather are flexible, too, equally at home in an office, dining room or living room.

Marley Cowhide Pillow, two-pack ($185.15; homedepot.com)

We all need a little luxury in our lives, and these pillows are here to do the trick. The smooth natural hide in an alternating chevron pattern feels sophisticated and chic, and we love the subtlety of the slightly different shades of white. The solid microsuede backing and concealed zipper are just cherries on top.

Nonstick Ti-Ceramic Cookware 20-Piece Set with Lids and Bakeware ($199.99; homedepot.com)

For when you literally need to furnish a kitchen from scratch. This 20-piece set really does check all the boxes: Dishwasher- and oven-safe, nonstick Ti-ceramic coating, scratch-resistant, and packing enough frying pans, pots, skillets, steamers and baking sheets to keep even the most ambitious home chef happy.

Odyssey One-Light Carbide Black and Polished Nickel Pendant ($206; homedepot.com)

Made from handworked wrought iron, this modern-style chandelier comes in carbide black and polished nickel for a sleek, minimalist look. The smoked glass fixture amplifies the bulb's light to warm, radiant effect.

Fergus Patina Finish King Bed with Chevron Slats ($279.20; homedepot.com)

A bed should be sturdy, supportive and inviting. That's why we gravitate toward wooden beds, for their durable construction and warm natural aesthetic. This one, with its low contemporary profile and stylish headboard, makes a strong case in the category. (And OK, you caught us, we like chevron patterns.)

Karma Blue 8-by-11-Foot Area Rug ($399; homedepot.com)

We love the rich gradient blues in this rug, and its 100% polypropylene construction isn't only velvety to the touch, it's remarkably durable and easy to clean.

Jacques Cane Antique Brown Square Back Dining Side Chairs, set of two ($516.06; homedepot.com)

Sometimes you want a bona fide classic — and it doesn't get much more venerable than these birch and cane wood chairs, with their antique fluting accents and elegant turned legs. The traditional mesh weave backing is just plain beautiful. And in this day and age of assemble-it-yourself furniture, these chairs come — shocker! — fully assembled.

Print Block Six-Drawer Whitewash Dresser ($799; homedepot.com)

A sturdy dresser is a fine thing, and this mango wood beauty catches the eye with carved print block embellishments all down its front and gorgeous antique-style iron drawer pulls. The six — count 'em — drawers are cavernous, swallowing all the dresser staples (socks, underwear, T-shirts) with aplomb. And the whitewash styling can go rustic or contemporary, which is always a plus in our book.

Gordon Natural Linen Sofa ($999; homedepot.com)

Tufted back and scrolled arms? Check. Antique brass nailhead trim? Check. Warm, rich walnut legs? Check. Would we fall asleep on it? You bet. And as far as we're concerned, that's case closed. What more could you want in a couch?