Plan your winter Hawaiian escape now with these flight and hotel deals

Fall is lovely, but trust us: once the novelty of not needing two showers a day wears off and the sun starts setting at 4 p.m., you're going to want a sunny vacation. And what better way to beat the winter doldrums than a Hawaiian vacation?

Flights to the islands can often be prohibitively expensive, but Hawaiian Airlines has some great deals right now for flights between January and March — a.k.a. the time of year when you actually need a warm, sunny getaway.

The details: to snag these prices, you'll need to book with Hawaiian Airlines by Oct. 15, and travel Mondays through Thursdays from Jan. 13 to March 10. The lowest fare is $282 roundtrip going from Oakland to Maui or Kauai.

There are plenty of options. East coasters can fly from New York (JFK) or Boston to Honolulu for just $592 roundtrip. Tickets can cost upwards of $1,000 for similar journeys during peak season.

On the west coast, you can find roundtrip flights from Los Angeles (both LAX and Long Beach), San Diego, San Jose, and Sacramento all for under $400. Most flights land at Honolulu International Airport in Oahu or Kahului Aiport in Maui, but, as noted above, you can also fly from to Oakland to Kauai for $282 (or from LAX for $358); and from Oakland or LAX to Kona on the Big Island for $328 and $338 respectively. Moving a little further inland, flights from Phoenix, Portland, and Seattle range from $398 to $478.

Need a place to stay? In Oahu, check out the popular Ilikai Hotel & Luxury Suites for as little as $214 per night (tripadvisor.com), the luxurious Prince Waikiki (from $300 per night; tripadvisor.com), or the budget-friendly Vive Hotel Waikiki (from $157 per night; tripadvisor.com).

If you're headed to Maui, fall asleep to the sound of the ocean at the top-rated Ka'anapali Beach Hotel (from $263 per night; tripadvisor.com), watch the sunset from your own condo balcony at Mana Kai Maui (from $265 per night; tripadvisor.com), or use the some of money you saved on flights to splurge at the Andaz Maui At Wailea Resort (from $649 per night; tripadvisor.com).

So sure, enjoy the fall cool-down, admire the colorful leaves if you live up north. But then do future yourself a favor lock in a Hawaiian vacation package for January or February. Your pale future self will thank you.