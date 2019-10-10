The Everlane Pop-In at Nordstrom is here! Shop the best styles right now

Sustainable fashion brand Everlane is popping in at Nordstrom for a limited time only, and fans can't get their hands on the collection fast enough.

Known for its transparent pricing and production methods, ethically sourced fabrics and materials, and timeless styles, Everlane is helping to change the fashion and retail world for the better -- not to mention that Everlane's high-quality designs come at reasonable price points.

For its second and highly anticipated "Pop-In Shop" at Nordstrom, Everlane launched 200 pieces including men's and women's clothing and accessories, ranging in price from $16 to $250. The collection includes some of its best-selling styles, including The Day Heel Pump, The Cashmere Lantern Sweater, and The Trainer (a chic unisex sneaker), among other beloved styles. It also includes some of the world's cleanest denim and outerwear made with recycled plastic, so you can feel good about wearing the brand's quality basics.

Be sure to snag some of Everlane's most popular (and affordable) cashmere sweaters in three new colorways made exclusively for the Pop-In at Nordstrom, because styles are already selling out fast. Scroll down to check out our favorite Everlane picks available at the Pop-In at Nordstrom from now through November 17.

Women's Everlane fashion

Whether you're looking for a new pair of pumps, a sophisticated top, or a sleek new tote for fall, you can't go wrong with these timeless picks. Be sure to stock up on Everlane's affordable Grade A cashmere sweaters, which are verified by a third-party testing lab, meaning less pilling and longer lasting luxuriousness. And don't miss out on the ultra-flattering pants and jeans.

Everlane The Cashmere Lantern Sweater ($120; nordstrom.com)

Everlane The Wide Leg Crop Pants ($68; nordstrom.com)

Everlane Mini The Form Leather Crossbody ($190; nordstrom.com)

Everlane The Day Heel Pump ($145; nordstrom.com)

Everlane The Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt (starting at $98; nordstrom.com)

Everlane The Corduroy Straight Leg Crop Pants ($78; nordstrom.com)

Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Short Sleeve Jumpsuit ($130; nordstrom.com)

Men's Everlane fashion

Men's basics don't get any better than Everlane's basics. From henley tops, T-shirts, and luxe cashmere sweaters made of recycled cashmere and extra-fine merino wool, to perfect-fitting jeans and jackets, these are everything you need to refresh your fall wardrobe for less.

Everlane The ReCashmere Crewneck Sweater ($98; nordstrom.com)

Everlane Uniform The Bomber Jacket ($88; nordstrom.com)

Everlane Uniform Skinny Fit Performance Jeans ($68; nordstrom.com)

Everlane The Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Henley (starting at $40; nordstrom.com)

Everlane The Trainer Sneaker ($98; nordstrom.com)

Everlane Uniform The Japanese Slim Fit Oxford Shirt ($68; nordstrom.com)

Everlane The Cotton Crew T-Shirt (starting at $18; nordstrom.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.