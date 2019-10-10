20 chic Halloween treats: Earrings, necklaces, and more

Even if you're not planning to dress up as an alien, genie, or Robin Scoops this Halloween (or even if you are!), you can get into the Allhallows Eve spirit with these spooky, but chic Halloween earrings, necklaces, and accessories. These bewitching items are so stylish, you may end up wearing them year-round.

Necklaces

Precisely Y Necklace, White, Rose-Gold Tone Plated ($89; swarovski.com)

Pretty rose gold meets cheeky glamour with this Y-necklace that has a sparkly spider dangling from its glimmering web. At almost 15 inches, it's the perfect length to wear with an open-collared top any day of the year — but it's extra enchanting on October 31.

Calavera Color Infusion Necklace in Shiny Gold Finish ($48; alexandani.com)

The Calavera skull is a common symbol used in the Day of the Dead celebration, which begins on Halloween this year. Available in gold or silver, the 32-inch necklace is adjustable in length, has jewel-toned colors on the skull, and is a gorgeous alternative to the bracelet version.

Caught You Statement Necklace ($29; modcloth.com)

Go ahead and get caught up in a web of statement-making gold this Halloween. A black spider with a pearl body completes the piece, which is 20 inches in length but has a chain-link design for easy adjustment.

Earrings

Dracula Drop Earrings ($42; baublebar.com)

So many wings! The purple, deep fuchsia and black enamel bats have specks of sparkle that complete the dramatic look of these 3-inch dangly earrings. We particularly like that there are so many charms per earring that the bat look is actually subtle at first glance.

Pumpkin Stud Earrings ($4.99; claires.com)

Big enough for some spice but small enough to still be nice, these affordable studs add a fun pop of color to your autumn wardrobe. Bonus: The little green leaves on the pumpkins have green crystals to add some extra sparkle.

Vinca Chop to It Earrings ($19; modcloth.com)

Whether you love to cook or you just want to appear a little dangerous on Halloween, these studs shaped like chef's knives are a sharp look. With a few dozen reviews averaging almost 5 stars, these are worth a small slice of your cash.

Betsey Johnson Spider Stud Mismatch Earrings ($32; macys.com)

You can always count on Betsey Jonhson to have a flair for being festive! From the mismatched studs to the mixed stones and metals, this intriguing pair of earrings makes it easy to get into the Halloween spirit.

Bat Earrings - A New Day Black ($5.99; target.com)

This glossy bat-shaped trio is a simple and super affordable way to add some edge to your October 31 look. Wear them with an LBD or your usual black work pants, and you'll be good to go.

Betsey Johnson Gold-Tone Pavé Jack-O-Lantern Linear Drop Earrings ($28; macys.com)

Snag these 2-inch earrings anchored by happy jack-o-lanterns and you'll slip instantly into the swing of Halloween. The shepherd's hook closures add a hoop-like feel while the pavé crystals add some final glitz.

Others

Choupette Luxury Beanie Hat ($80; karl.com)

Glittery ears and whiskers adorn this cozy knitted hat, which is named in honor of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld's beloved pet cat, who inherited millions (yes, seriously) when her owner passed away earlier this year.

Liars and Lovers Halloween Green Crystal Snake Hair Clip ($13.50; asos.com)

Keep hair off your face while adding a festive edge to your look with this crystal-encrusted reptilian hair clip. With its gorgeous emerald-like hue and flattering gold, this is a steal that looks like a splurge.

Calavera Adjustable Statement Ring ($48; alexandani.com)

At barely half an inch at its largest measurement, this spirited accessory is still a tasteful choice that you can easily enjoy year-round. Choose from sterling silver or sterling silver that's been 14-karat gold-plated.

Alexander McQueen Skull Silk Biker Scarf ($260; saksfifthavenue.com)

From the fringed edges to the pattern of signature skulls to the wool-cashmere blend, there's a lot to love about this high-end designer scarf made in Italy. Plus, the black and white versatile vibe means you can rock this year-round.

Kate Spade New York Women's Edina Ballet Flat in Black ($162.99 to $250; amazon.com)

Can you even with these?! A puff for a tail, a gold spade for the kitten's nose, a demure quarter-inch heel, and 100% suede all come together in the cutest flat you'll ever own. They're perky, polished and purr-fect.

Pandora Sterling Silver Boo the Ghost Charm ($40; bloomingdales.com)

This half-inch, adorable charm has black enamel eyes and is hand-finished in sterling silver. If you're a Pandora (or any charm) collector, this boo-tiful little guy is a fun addition to your collection.

Clothing

Match Made Midi Skirt ($59; nordstrom.com)

Long enough to hide the fact that your summer tan is long gone, but cheerful enough to turn heads and make you feel like a model, this colorful skirt is a fun addition to your wardrobe for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and even when spring comes back around. Adorned with watercolor-like gourds, this separate has a lining, back smocked waist, gathered skirt, and — best of all — pockets! Sizing is available from Regular XS to Plus 4X.

Dutebare Off-Shoulder Slouchy Witch Shirt ($12.95 to $18.99; amazon.com)

Between the sassy off-the-shoulder shape and the "frequent flyer" wink toward your unapologetic witchy attitude, this comfy piece pairs effortlessly with some distressed skinny jeans.

Pumpkin Spice Graphic Tee ($34; nordstrom.com)

The "triblend" (cotton, rayon, polyester), bright white, and classic crew neck make this seasonal tee an easy but cute base layer for under your flannel, puffer vest, or scarf (or all three at once, because autumn).

Candy Corn Intarsia Sweater ($55; modcloth.com)

Half-cotton and half-modal, this slightly stretchy navy sweater has long sleeves and a pixelated look, and more importantly, candy corn images all over it. And we. are. here. for it!

Double Pocket Shirt in Pumpkin Spice ($34; nordstrom.com)

Vibrant like a jewel tone but muted enough to not be in-your-face, the orange hue of this super-flattering, drapey blouse will put you in the mood to kick some leaves and sip some cocoa. The split neck and roll-tab sleeves make it naturally prestyled; just slip on some skinny jeans for an effortless autumn look.

Black Widow Sommers Sweatshirt ($128; nordstrom.com)

The spooky pattern might make you think of creepie-crawlies on Halloween, but this top is nothing but comfy-cozy. The web pattern actually reminds us of last fall's big trend around stars, and we love the dark neutral gray of the ribbed cuffs, hem, and neck. Plus, its oversized cut means no one will know you gorged on mini candy bars.

