New species of predatory dinosaur with 'shark-like' teeth discovered in Thailand

(CNN) A new species of predatory dinosaur with shark-like teeth has been discovered in Thailand, according to research published on Wednesday.

Researchers from Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University (NRRU), Thailand, and Fukui Prefectural University (FPU), Japan, believe the dinosaur, which they have named Siamraptor suwati, was a top predator around 115 million years ago. It is thought to have been at least 8 meters long.

Their study , which is part of the Japan-Thailand Dinosaur Project, was published in the open-access PLOS ONE journal.

Soki Hattori, a paleontologist at FPU, was quoted by Reuters as saying: "Siamraptor is the largest predator in the environment and thus could be an apex predator at that point in time."

The skull of the Siamraptor suwati, a new genus and species of predatory dinosaur.

The fossils, which came from at least four individual dinosaurs, include parts of this species' skull, backbone, limbs, hips and teeth, a news release on the study said.

