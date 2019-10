(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had lunch with two associates just hours before their arrests as they attempted to flee the country, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

-- Turkey's president threatens to flood Europe with refugees if it describes Turkey's military invasion as an "occupation."

-- Passengers on a cruise line revolted with chants of "Refund! Refund! Refund!" when the cruiseliner skipped ports along its two-week European voyage.

-- Matt Lauer's accuser fires back at his denial, saying his 1,400-word letter striking out at her was "a case study in victim blaming."