(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had lunch with two associates just hours before their arrests as they attempted to flee the country, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
-- Turkey's president threatens to flood Europe with refugees if it describes Turkey's military invasion as an "occupation."
-- Passengers on a cruise line revolted with chants of "Refund! Refund! Refund!" when the cruiseliner skipped ports along its two-week European voyage.
-- Matt Lauer's accuser fires back at his denial, saying his 1,400-word letter striking out at her was "a case study in victim blaming."
-- Tesla summons the future with its latest vehicle feature that is sparking awe and mayhem.
-- A Florida man convicted of manslaughter in a dispute over a parking spot is sentenced to 20 years in prison.
-- President Trump confirmed that senior al Qaeda bomb maker and terrorist coordinator Ibrahim al-Asiri was killed two years ago by US forces in Yemen.
-- A 'Sesame Street' Muppet tackled a big adult issue when she shared her mother's struggle with addiction.