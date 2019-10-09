UN warns that staff could go unpaid next month as member states fail to pay dues

(CNN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on member states to pay their outstanding contributions, as the organization faces such a "severe financial crisis" that staff salaries risk not being paid next month.

The organization is suffering its worst deficit in a decade, Guterres said Tuesday, as he addressed the UN General Assembly to introduce a proposed budget for 2020.

The UN might start November "without enough cash to cover payrolls," Guterres warned. "Our work and our reforms are at risk."

Heading into its 75th anniversary year, the UN is facing multiple challenges as it grapples with a shifting world order, and the funding crisis has been intensified by a push from US President Donald Trump to cut his nation's contribution to the UN budget

Guterres said efforts have been made since January to curtail spending. Without such steps, the UN would not have had the funds to open the General Assembly in September, he added.