Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for work on lithium ion batteries that 'revolutionized our lives'

(CNN) The 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham, and Akira Yoshino for their research in improving battery technology.

The trio will share the prize for their work on "the development of lithium ion batteries," according to the Nobel committee.

"Lithium ion batteries have revolutionized our lives and are used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles," tweeted the committee.

"Through their work, this year's Chemistry Laureates have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society," it added.

In the early 1970s, Stanley Whittingham, awarded this year's Chemistry Prize, used lithium's enormous drive to release its outer electron when he developed the first functional lithium battery.

Whittingham developed the first functional lithium battery in the early 1970s, and Goodenough then doubled the battery's potential.

