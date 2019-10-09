Breaking News

Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for work on lithium ion batteries that 'revolutionized our lives'

By Jack Guy, CNN

Updated 6:04 AM ET, Wed October 9, 2019

The Nobel Prize takes its name from Swedish inventor and scholar Alfred Nobel.
(CNN)The 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham, and Akira Yoshino for their research in improving battery technology.

The trio will share the prize for their work on "the development of lithium ion batteries," according to the Nobel committee.
"Lithium ion batteries have revolutionized our lives and are used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles," tweeted the committee.
"Through their work, this year's Chemistry Laureates have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society," it added.
    Whittingham developed the first functional lithium battery in the early 1970s, and Goodenough then doubled the battery's potential.
      Yoshino later eliminated pure lithium from the battery, developing one based entirely on lithium ions. This is safer than pure lithium and made the battery workable for real-world applications.
      This is a breaking story, more to follow.