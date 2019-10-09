A soldier who had just returned home was found by his mother bound, shot and killed

(CNN) Authorities are searching for the killer of a soldier who had returned home just months before he was fatally shot, Tennessee police say.

Loudon County Sheriff's Office Jacob Bishop, 35, was a father of two who came back to Lenoir City after serving a year in Poland with the Tennessee Army National Guard , theLoudon County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday

His mother found his body on the morning of Oct. 1, police said. He was physically bound and shot multiple times.

The killing seems to be an isolated incident and not random, police said.

"We have been pursuing multiple leads, spending countless hours around the clock, in our search for clues that we need to lead us to the party or parties responsible for the tragic killing" Sheriff Tim Guider said in a statement.

Read More